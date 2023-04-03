Dear Abby:

I am medically retired and have mobility issues, so I’m unable to be active or socialize. I don’t have many friends outside my family, so I spend many hours alone at home. My wife is an elementary school teacher. My two youngest children are in high school.

Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440,Los Angeles, CA 90069.

More from this section

Rally calls for arrests in Lehrkamp case

Rally calls for arrests in Lehrkamp case

Denise O'Neal marched up Mallery Street Saturday with two teenage girls yelling "Justice for Trent" hoping that the girls and all youths can learn a lesson from the story of Trent Lehrkamp.

Rally calls for arrests in Lehrkamp case

Rally calls for arrests in Lehrkamp case

Denise O'Neal marched up Mallery Street Saturday with two teenage girls yelling "Justice for Trent" hoping that the girls and all youths can learn a lesson from the story of Trent Lehrkamp.