From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
In recent years we’ve seen an attack on the Ten Commandments. Now there are even prominent pastors who are calling the Old Testament that contains the Ten Commandments to be thrown aside. As an American — and a Christian — this is shocking. Is such a significant portion of the Bible irrelevant today?
— S.C.
Dear S.C.: While there is an aggressive campaign to do away with the Ten Commandments, they are just as valid today as they were when God gave them. They reflect the moral character of God, and they also provide the foundation of right living with others.
Jesus said, “Till heaven and earth pass away, one jot or one tittle will by no means pass from the law till all is fulfilled” (Matthew 5:18). Just what is a tittle? Something as small as a dot.
The Old Testament may not seem relevant to us today — but it is, because it is God’s holy word, and He has much to teach us through its every page.
Jesus quoted frequently from the Old Testament. He knew it well — He “was the Word.” He said, “Scripture cannot be broken” (John 10:35). The apostles often quoted the Old Testament Scriptures.
Many people get their belief about the Bible from secondhand sources. A smattering of Biblical movie epics, some television reruns, hearsay, and courses on comparative religion give man’s view of Scripture. In high school or college classes students take courses in “the Bible as literature.” Many times these classes are used to undermine the faith of young people unless there is a teacher who understands the Bible and has a strong faith in God.
It is man and not the Bible that needs correcting. We must make the entire Bible part of our daily lives. God blesses those who read and believe.