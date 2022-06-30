From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My grandparents are products of the 1960s and they were all in, and still are. I have taken a different route and am a Christian. They keep giving me their books about self-empowerment and say that the Bible supports this ideology. I have read parts of these books that seem unbiblical.
– M.B.
Dear M.B.: Humanism has taken on the form of religion; glorifying self and taking God out of His rightful place. Humanism is the worship of self. A London magazine carried a story that said, “No more subtle enemy has ever faced the Christian church than this one which dethrones her God and replaces Him with His [creation].” The Baby Boomer generation became acquainted with Julian Huxley, who claimed that if humanism is to acquire a wider appeal, it must become a religion.
Humanism has become for many a polite name for a vocal and aggressive movement against God’s truth to advance its own brand of social influence. Humanism isn’t new; it emerged in the Garden of Eden and is the yielding to Satan’s first temptation of Adam and Eve. He told them they could be gods (Genesis 3:5). Mankind continually rejects the revelation of the Bible concerning the true and living God, substituting gods of man’s making.
Many intellectuals believe that the human mind can understand everything eventually. This is nothing but total rebellion towards God and Satan is behind it all. The underlying principle of all the devil’s tactics is deception. The Bible warns, “The devil walks about like a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour. Resist him” (1 Peter 5:8–9). The Lord will help us stand strong in the face of deception if we will stay in the Word of God and pray that He will give us discerning minds. And always remember to pray for professors and classmates, that God will open their hearts to His truth that never fails.