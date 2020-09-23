From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
The world has changed so much since I was young. It seems there’s more sorrow, more despair, and so much hopelessness. I grew up planning to live a victorious life, but with each passing day I am more defeated than before. How can I see things with more hope?
— V.D.
Dear V.D.: Everyone likes to be victorious. Victory is something we all want to experience. No one hopes to lose. No one enjoys defeat. Human nature strives to be victorious. Many times, though, we set our sights on winning, never taking into account that when there is a winner, there is also a loser. What is our attitude toward this struggle?
The late Paul “Bear” Bryant, award-winning coach at the University of Alabama said, “The price of victory is high.” Another Paul — the Apostle Paul, said, “I press toward the goal for the prize for the upward call of God in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 3:14).
What is our goal, and what is the prize?
The greatest and most costly battle ever to take place was fought between good and evil. This great battle took place at Mt. Calvary — a rugged hill outside the city of Jerusalem — over 2,000 years ago. Christ won salvation for all of mankind and offered it to everyone who would receive it. Jesus was the Victor and He paid the price with His very blood to win lost souls.
No one who stood at the foot of the cross on that fateful day would ever think that gruesome event would turn out so victorious, but today people all over the world celebrate the joy of Christ’s resurrection from the grave. Heaven will be filled with the victorious souls of those who have humbled themselves before the Savior.
The Bible says, “We are more than conquerors through Him who loved us” (Romans 8:37).