From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
It’s surprising to see young people fighting for social action and at the same time completely steeped in the pursuit of self-pleasure. It doesn’t seem that these two lifestyles can work together.
– S.A.
Dear S.A.: Human nature seeks to please itself. When something brings pleasure, we are inclined to call evil good, even if we know that down deep it is dead wrong. To make ourselves feel better when things go wrong, we blame others.
Evil cleverly disguises itself as good, and human nature wants to believe the lie. Liberation and freedom have always been part of human want. While America has fought for these rights with great success, there are still cries for social justice.
The truth is that there will never be complete justice in our world until Jesus Christ comes back. Why? “From within, out of the heart of men, proceed evil thoughts, adulteries, fornications, murders, thefts, covetousness, wickedness, deceit, lewdness, an evil eye, blasphemy, pride, foolishness. All these evil things come from within and defile a man” (Mark 7:21–23).
The basic problem of human nature remains the same from the beginning of time. It is sin. We have changed our moral code to fit our behavior instead of changing our behavior to harmonize with God’s moral code. We are not on solid ground. Millions of people shift from side to side, like unguided missiles filled with energy and ambition and yet somehow not “fitting in.” People drift aimlessly, without compass or guide. But the Bible tells us our hope is in God. “There is therefore now no condemnation to those who are in Christ… for the law of the Spirit of life in Christ Jesus has made me free” (Romans 8:1–2). The greatest need in the world is the transformation of human nature. This is why Jesus came into the world.
