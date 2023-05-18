From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
If God made us in His image, why are so many of us empty and disappointed with life and running around frantically trying to find the next happy thing to do? I’ve just returned from Disneyland and I’ve never seen so many cranky and unkind people, and this is supposed to be the “happiest place on Earth.” Most of the people there were alive and breathing, but their eyes looked empty.
– L.S.
Dear L.S.: We are made in the image of God. We are made to glorify God. We are made for God; and without God, there’s an empty place within. That empty place can be filled only by a simple surrender to Jesus Christ.
But people by nature don’t look to God for happiness. Instead, they want instant pleasure — and now. The Apostle Paul wrote, “In the last days… men will be lovers of themselves… unthankful… unloving, unforgiving” (2 Timothy 3:1–3).
Human nature searches for pleasure, strives for happiness, and searches for kicks. Often they stumble right into it all — until the morning after. The kick has a kickback.
The Bible says, “But she who lives in pleasure is dead while she lives” (1 Timothy 5:6). Many living and searching feel dead inside. And something is dead — the soul. A person is dead toward God because of never coming to the cross of Jesus Christ and repenting of sin and turning from a life of sin to the glories of the Savior.
The Apostle Peter wrote, “Beloved, I beg you as sojourners and pilgrims, abstain from fleshly lusts which war against the soul” (1 Peter 2:11). The things of this world fight the soul; they fight a relationship with God.
The more worldly pleasure we enjoy, the less satisfied and content we are with life. Today our world is mad in its obsession with pleasure. Life can be turned around by turning to Christ.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
It may be a while before the cause of a fire at the Pinova plant a month ago is determined.
The Golden Isles College and Career Academy celebrated a group of students this week at a new event intended to bring attention to those entering the workforce.
The Glynn County Commission has found its man for the job of Glynn County Police Chief, but one commissioner said he wants the Glynn County sheriff to be in charge of local law enforcement.
The face of Mayor’s Point Terminal in downtown Brunswick is getting a lift, literally.
A local Sons of Confederate Veterans camp and a few individuals have again sued Brunswick for the city’s removal of a memorial to Confederate soldiers in Hanover Square.
Carolina Wessel fondly recalls the time she spent years ago on the playground at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School.