From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I have developed a lot of bad habits and try to change my ways but it’s difficult. Why are humans driven to bad habits?
— B.H.
Dear B.H.: Human beings are creatures of habit. Sometimes we are aware of them and sometimes we aren’t.
The designation “bad habits” covers a wide range of negative behavior and could be defined as anything that inhibits Christian growth or offends others. We may be speaking of sins such as envy, jealousy, gossip, lying, selfishness; or perhaps compulsive behaviors like overeating, drinking, smoking, overspending, viewing pornography, fantasizing, cursing, etc.
The Bible mentions all these things and more, but God calls us out of such things and into newness of life that He gives when we repent and turn to Him. As we surrender to the Lord, we must ask Him to reveal these ugly things and renew our minds.
The Gospel of Jesus Christ specializes in changing people (2 Corinthians 5:17). We know that God will work in our lives in order to bring our conduct into line with what pleases Him. “For we are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works ... that we should walk in them” (Ephesians 2:10).
The Apostle Paul faced this great problem and said, “O wretched man that I am! Who will deliver me? (Romans 7:24).
He summed up the answer and wrote: “I thank God — through Jesus Christ our Lord!” (7:25).
Oh what a wonderful promise the Scripture gives to us in our struggles. God is standing by ready to meet us in our need, and strengthen us in our despair. Turn to the merciful and gracious God and trust Him in every area of life.