Dear Dr. Wallace:
I am notorious in my family for giving the worst gifts during the holidays. In the past, I’ve even had my parents laugh out loud at a gift or two that I thought they would like.
And of course, when one or both of my parents start laughing at a gift, then my three brothers start their howling with laughter like a pack of hyenas.
I do try to give decent gifts, but I always seem to miss the mark, and I get mostly blank stares once my gifts are opened. I usually don’t know what to get for anyone, so I run out to the big stores at our local mall and just buy anything that I think might be suitable for each person in my family.
How can I improve my gift shopping so that, at least once, I can hear someone say that I got him or her the perfect gift?
— Sad Sack Shopper,
via email
Dear Shopper: What makes a gift perfect is that it’s thoughtful, personal, heartfelt and viewed as a pleasant surprise.
Think back to some of the best gifts you’ve ever received over the years.
Maybe the true perfect present you once received in the past is one that you didn’t know you wanted — but upon receiving
it, you realized you couldn’t live without
it!
So, take this mindset forward into your thinking about gifts. Study each person you plan to buy a gift for.
Think carefully about how they are, what they are interested in and how they enjoy spending their time.
Some of your friends and family members may have important goals they are pursuing, and others may have hobbies they truly enjoy.
Once you’ve done your “homework” along these lines, then think of what you could buy, build or create for each person that would help them in an area of life they deem important.
Taking this approach will definitely yield better results than just running out to a department store to find a last-minute gift a day or two before you give it!
Dear Dr. Wallace: I’m a 13-year-old boy, and I like wearing and putting on just a very light touch of makeup. My sister is 17, and I always saw her putting on and wearing makeup in her room, and I’d notice how great she looked when she was done putting it on. I told her one day as she was applying her makeup that it looked like fun, so she told me that the next Saturday afternoon, she would put a touch on me to see how it looked.
After that, I just liked trying out new foundations, and then I began the process of looking at myself in front of a mirror and transforming myself into a different-looking me. Soon I went and got an old microphone at a pawn shop, and now I stand in front of the mirror and practice like I’m a big-time reporter out in the field reporting all the big stories on the television news.
Does this make me weird or defective in any way? I’m kind of self-conscious about it, but I have so much fun, and my voice is starting to get a bit deeper, so my “broadcasts” are starting to sound better and better.
My sister caught me doing this one day, and instead of laughing at me, she told me I was actually pretty good at it and that, if I liked it, I should keep practicing since I might just grow into a professional reporter someday.
Is it OK for me to do this, or should I stop it since it might be kind of weird, and if other kids knew, they would probably laugh at me?
— Junior News Reporter, via email
Dear Junior News Reporter: This doesn’t mean that you are weird or strange at all. Many young men are interested in television, acting and music, and nearly all of the men in those professions have used a little (or a lot!) of makeup from time to time.
In fact, several big-brand companies are making makeup specifically for men, and many television shows endorse male cosmetics. In particular, on many reality television shows, this is the norm.
And as for your career interests, by all means, continue to pursue them! News reporting is a fine profession and can be rewarding on many levels. You need a good look, a good vocabulary and the ability to speak well and think on your feet. Keep practicing, and see if you can find small-time, local opportunities to find a way to get your start!