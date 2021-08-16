Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’ve created some family drama by accidentally spilling the beans and telling my mom something my older brother told me in confidence last week. I didn’t tell her on purpose. In fact, I only said something to my mom that was vaguely related to what he told me, but she is super smart and she figured out what was going on almost instantly. Living with my mom is like living with a supercomputer; she calculates everything really fast and accurately. We generally have a hard time hiding anything from her, but when she does expose our secrets, she usually gets them directly from the one trying to hide it. This is the first time I caused one of my brother’s secrets to get out.
Now my brother won’t speak to me because he got in trouble over the very vague comment I made. I absolutely did not rat him out intentionally and I know he knows this, but he’s still really mad at me.
It’s already been over two weeks and apparently there’s nothing I can do to get him to talk to me. I have apologized to him many times and told him it won’t happen again. I even put it in writing and slid it under his bedroom door, but he still won’t budge. How can I get my brother to forgive me and talk to me again? He has a hard head and now maybe he won’t say anything to me until 2022, if then.
— Accidental spiller, via email
Dear Accidental Spiller: From my viewpoint, you have correctly taken the first step, which is requesting forgiveness and promising not to do it again.
When your brother forgives you over this particular issue (I trust it will happen sooner than you think), he may not trust you ever again with such sensitive information. And given your mother’s super sleuthing abilities, that might be a good thing for both of you boys.
As for speeding up the silent treatment, I suggest you try two things in a specific order. First, see if you can get your brother something he really likes, such as a dessert, or some small accessory or collectible he enjoys.