From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Nearly every day there is an article about how social media has changed society, and it has also changed the church world. I suppose some of the changes are good, but is the price too high to pay?
– D.W.
Dear D.W.: With the popularity of digital devices, people can move about easily and quickly. It has redefined the meaning of mobility. In years past, most people worked an eight-hour job, many “clocked in” and were required to work the full day (or night shifts) under scrutiny and supervision. Society has become used to a relaxed lifestyle with little structure. Today people hold meetings at coffee shops, in the park or walking along the street. People walk through malls alone yet carrying on what appears to be a one-sided conversation; but with headphones difficult to see, they are actually conducting business outside of the office and in casual clothing. It’s difficult to distinguish someone working or vacationing.
Young people particularly are disconnected from “what used to be.” The culture vibrates stress resulting in increased anxiety. Much of this can be attributed to peer pressure, something that is not spoken of anymore, but still a strong emotional pull — not only for youth but also for adults.
A popular theory is “individualism.” Yet people practice the most rigid conformity in dress, in speech, in moral attitudes and in thinking. Many follow fashion at the expense of modesty. Conformity can be good but it can also be very dangerous. The Bible says, “Do not be conformed to this world, but he transformed by the renewing of your mind” (Romans 12:2). We must ask the Lord to guide us in our daily decisions and honor Him in all things.