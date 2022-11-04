Dear Dr. Wallace:

I have a good friend at school and we get along great. We’re both on the boys varsity basketball team even though we are juniors in high school. My friend is loyal and laid-back — or so I thought!

More from this section

Shrimp and Grits Festival to return Friday

Shrimp and Grits Festival to return Friday

By all accounts, Michael Young is a busy guy. The catering manager at Halyards Restaurant Group is tasked with helping to ensure the three businesses — Halyard’s, Tramici and La Plancha — run seamlessly.