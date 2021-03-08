Dear Dr. Wallace:
My parents and I disagree on how much sleep I need. I’m 15 and have an active life with school (even though it’s over the internet these days), studying and playing basketball every day in the front driveway. I go to bed every night around midnight and I wake up between 6:30 and 7:00 a.m., and that seems to work out fine for me.
My parents say I should go to bed at 10:00 p.m. and wake up at 7:00 a.m. to be sure that I get enough sleep so that I will keep growing taller. I don’t see much of a difference. How many hours am I expected to sleep per night at my age? And do most kids sleep nine hours a night these days? I really don’t think so!
— Feel Rested Enough, via email
Dear Feel Rested Enough: It is essential that teens get enough sleep; most studies I’ve read on this topic over the years suggest between eight and nine hours per night.
Recognize that any amount of sleep under this can never be recovered, and similarly, any amount over this is basically wasted.
So, trying to average it out by sleeping just a few hours per night during the week and then “binge-sleeping” on the weekend just does not work to keep a body healthy. It cannot be stored up and used at a later time!
Now, you may feel that you can function well enough on a bit less sleep than the recommended amount, but I’d suggest that you add 20 more minutes of sleep every week until you reach at least 7 1/2 hours per night. You might find that you actually feel much better and more energetic during the day when you do.