Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m 18, and the guy I was recently dating is 19. We dated for almost a year and had great times together — lots of fun and lots of laughs. I thoroughly believed I loved him and that he felt the very same about me.
Before Easter, however, he gave me the worst possible present. He took me out for lunch and told me that he had met another girl and he was going to be seeing her in the future instead of me. He started to tell me where he met her and other things about her, but I quickly tuned him out, even though he just kept on talking. After a full 10 minutes of him rambling on, I finally told him that I wasn’t interested in hearing any more about her. The truth is I was in shock and deep in my own thoughts, so I barely heard a word he said about her, anyway.
I now fully understand that our relationship is history, but I have a miserable feeling knowing that I was dumped by my boyfriend because he found someone else he cares for more than me. This fact stings me to my core. I did not see this coming at all. In fact, looking back, I felt that the final month of our relationship was our best, as I had never felt closer to him — and now everything has come crumbling down.
My mother tells me every day that I will “eventually” get over my lost love. I’d like to know your definition of “eventually” when it comes to teen relationships because I trust you have heard hundreds, if not thousands, of stories of relationships gone wrong. If it took two or three years for me to finally get over being dumped, I guess I could say it “eventually” happened, but several years is a long time to suffer.
I’m hoping your answer will be a certain number of weeks, or perhaps months, but not years. Please give it to me honestly, no matter what. I wish to be prepared in case I’m in for a long haul of sadness and sorrow.
— Now the Ex, via email
Dear Now The Ex: “Eventually” means that it will happen sometime, sooner or later. The true answer is that there is no set time and that the duration of sadness varies greatly from individual to individual. However, the good news is that you can play an active role in moving on by keeping yourself busy and finding good ways to spend the extra free time you now have.
How best to do this? Engage with friends and family, and seek out opportunities to socialize. Consider doing volunteer work, for example, to get out and about. Your self-esteem will rise as you find yourself truly helping others in need.
Your situation also provides an excellent opportunity to share one of my favorite letters.