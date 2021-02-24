Dear Dr. Wallace:
How do I know if a boy at my school is interested in me? I’ve made the mistake before of actually asking a guy out on a date, and then he said he wasn’t interested in going out with me. Needless to say, I found that experience a bit difficult and embarrassing to go through.
I do not want to make that same mistake again and misinterpret a guy’s signals. I’m asking because I really think this one guy in my science class is directly flirting with me on the daily class videoconferences. Your help will be appreciated on this topic! Thank you in advance if you find my question worth printing!
— Just Wondering How to Proceed, via email
Dear Just Wondering: If a guy looks at you a lot, teases you a lot or makes several direct comments to you in a group setting, he’s likely interested. If he’s smiling and making a lot of eye contact, that is indeed another likely indicator that he’s interested in getting to know you a bit better.
My advice is to look out for these signals. When you feel you have gathered up enough of them, have one of your girlfriends make contact with him or one of his friends to float a “trial balloon” to check his level of potential interest in spending some time with you. This will allow you to avoid facing a direct rejection, and it may well lead to an opportunity to get together in person if your instincts were correct in reading the original signals!