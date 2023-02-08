I’m a 17-year-old girl who got into a lot of trouble over the past two years when I was living in the Pacific Northwest area of our country. My parents were very upset with my behavior, and I actually got arrested and spent time in juvenile hall because of my transgressions.
Looking back now, I realize that my bad decisions and extremely poor actions were driven by a desire to fit in with my boyfriend at the time. He was engaged in many illegal activities and took all kinds of drugs regularly.
Hanging out with him finally caught up with me, and I paid a steep price for my actions. My parents are quite upset and they’re actually sending me now to live with one of my aunts in Texas. I’ll start school there in late February, and I’m hoping I can leave my past behind and seek out a fresh start in this new state. I’ve never even visited Texas, much less lived there.
I’m nervous but also thankful that I have this opportunity. How can I best seek to turn my life around with this second chance? I also hope that nobody in Texas will find out about my past, since that is a chapter of my life I would sure like to forget.
— Want to Use My Fresh Start well, via email
Dear Want To Use My Fresh Start Well: First of all, please realize that we are all human and we make mistakes, even though some mistakes are larger than others. It’s a great sign that you’re seeking to leave your past behind you and not to repeat the mistakes you have made previously.
Start by forgiving yourself. It’s important that you reestablish a positive self-image going forward. In your mind, seek to separate the current you from the past version of yourself. The best way to do this is to take empowering positive steps forward slowly and gradually and build new routines that make you proud of yourself.
Tell yourself regularly that you are a good person and are going to make good choices from now on. Seek to find new friends at your new school who share common interests with you and who are exhibiting values and character traits that you respect. Who you choose to spend your time with has a great influence on your daily actions and activities, so choose well.
Be respectful of your aunt and her household at all times. Follow the rules, thank her for giving you this fresh start and do all that you can to build a positive, mature relationship with her. Involve her in your life by introducing your new friends to her and talking openly about new things in your life both large and small. The more you keep yourself open and accountable, the easier it will be for you to maintain positive momentum in key areas of your life.
I’d say you are a lucky teenager to have this opportunity, so I encourage you to embrace it and savor the daily difference your new life provides you in comparison to the misery your formal life caused you.
Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.