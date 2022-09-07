Dear Dr. Wallace:

I’ve had a steady boyfriend for the past 15 months, and he’s great in several respects, but he does have one major flaw. Every weekend he not only drinks a lot of alcohol but he drinks way too much. He always gets severely drunk every Friday and Saturday night, and I end up having to be the designated driver and the one who needs to sober him up before I can drop him off at his parents’ house.

Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.

