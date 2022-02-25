Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m a grad school student who attends classes at night and works over 30 hours during the week. Needless to say, when the weekend rolls around, I am exhausted and ready for a break. I’ve noticed, however, that my weekends never end up feeling as refreshing or rejuvenating as I intend them to be.
I usually binge watch my favorite Netflix series on Friday nights, and on Saturday and Sunday mornings I’ll sleep in a lot in an attempt to recover from a long week of hard work. By the time I wake up, I tend to feel sluggish, and I’ll mosey around the house taking care of chores and things I’ve fallen behind on. Then, before I know it, it’ll already be evening, and I probably will not have even left the house all day.
Regardless of how much I look forward to the weekend during the workweek, it always feels like my time over the weekend evaporates, and there’s nothing I can do to prevent it from happening. Is there a way that I can effectively make the most of my weekends and not feel as though they’re passing me by all the time?
— Overwhelmed,
via email
Dear Overwhelmed: It sounds like you have a lot of responsibility on your plate, and as I’m sure everyone would agree, weekends always seem to come and go too quickly. As you mentioned, it is common for Saturdays and Sundays to not entirely feel like “days off” because they are often the only time people have available to catch up on running errands or completing chores around the house. This is, unfortunately, part of the reality of becoming an adult and learning to juggle multiple obligations at the same time. Nevertheless, everyone needs and deserves to devote at least some time toward self-care and self-restoration in order to prevent burnout and other negative side effects of exhaustion.
My recommendation to you is to really pay attention to what truly replenishes and rejuvenates your energy levels. For example, binge watching Netflix for endless hours on Friday night may sound like the perfect way to unwind from the stress of the workweek, but does it really leave you feeling refreshed and at peace? While binge watching Netflix is undoubtedly tempting, perhaps the better option would be to go on an evening walk, treat yourself to your favorite meal, watch an episode of your favorite show and get to bed at an earlier time than usual. Then, on Saturday morning, after having received a full night’s rest, you can wake up early with the entire day ahead of you to spend as you choose.
Interestingly, sometimes the things we think will bring us the most satisfaction and rest fail to meet our expectations and turn out to be the opposite of what we really need. If what you’re currently doing over the weekend isn’t causing you to feel refreshed, don’t be afraid to change things up and try something different. Pay attention to what works best for you and your schedule and make adjustments accordingly.