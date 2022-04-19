From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
So many bad things are happening in the world. Is hope for better times futile?
– H.A.
Dear H.A.: An old Scottish proverb says, “Were it not for hope, the heart would break.” Hope is a gift. Taking hold of such a prize leads us out of uncertainty into profound assurance. Possessing hope can drive away despair.
People are barraged with news about uncertainty in the world. Hearts are paralyzed with fear about the unknown. We must ask: What’s the condition of our hearts? A research agency reported on the downside of our fast-paced and high-tech society, indicating that the next few decades would be the most decisive period in history.
The times are tumultuous. A greeting card was sent to someone with a picture of a street sign named “HOPE AVENUE” with a placard pointing one way. There is only one way that leads to such certainty, and that is for people to surrender their lives to Jesus Christ who said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me” (John 14:6).
Where do we place our trust? What guides our decisions about life? God does not promise to give us everything we want, but he does promise that he will never abandon those who trust in him. “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct your paths” (Proverbs 3:5-6).
We don’t have to spend life wallowing in despair. We can turn our life over to the one who will guide every step as we claim his promises.