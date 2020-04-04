From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I grew up in a home filled with chaos: no structure, no teaching. I am amazed that I became an adult that had any ability to discern right from wrong, but thank God neighbors took interest in me at special times. Now as a young mother, what are some of the lessons I can pass on to my children to better prepare them for life?
— T.A.
Dear T.A.: It’s doubtful a home can be truly happy unless Christ is the center of the home. God instituted marriage, the family and the home, where the basic lessons of life are learned. Home should be a sanctuary, a place of discipline, safety and peace; not bedlam or confusion. The Bible says to “set your house in order” (Isaiah 38:1).
The word discipline means “to teach.” Teaching has been too long left to schoolteachers and coaches. Parents are to teach their children by precept and example to be loving members of the household, good citizens of the community, faithful members of the church, and most important obedient followers of Jesus Christ. This pleases God.
It takes time, patience and skill to set a house in order, but God says that it is an essential we cannot shun. “Teach [My words] diligently to your children... talk of them when you sit in your house, when you walk by the way, when you lie down, and when you rise up... write them on the doorposts of your house” (Deuteronomy 6:7-9). This is a beautiful picture of making God’s Word the center of home life, and oh what a difference it will make.
Parents have their children a few short years. Instill in them love for the Lord; there is no greater investment that can be made.