From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
What is the greatest shift in the foundation of America?
— A.F.
Dear A.F.: The history of the United States is steeped in the Word of God. This is greatly debated today, but nevertheless true. Today the Bible has been taken out of the schools, collects dust in many homes, and “feel good sermons” have replaced the study of God’s Word in many pulpits.
We must get reacquainted with The Bible. It is the ultimate authority and a compass for mankind.
In a letter to a friend, Abraham Lincoln said, “I am profitably engaged in reading the Bible. Take all of this Book upon reason that you can and the balance upon faith, and you will live and die a better man.” Coleridge said he believed the Bible to be the Word of God because, as he put it, “It finds me.” “If you want encouragement,” John Bunyan wrote, “entertain the promises.” Martin Luther said, “In Scriptures, even the little daisy becomes a meadow.”
The Bible is our one sure guide in an unsure world. Many great leaders have made it their chief Book and their reliable guide. Herbert J. Taylor, formerly international president of Rotary, began each day by reading the Sermon on the Mount aloud. President Ronald Reagan revered the Bible so much that he proclaimed 1984 the “Year of the Bible.”
We should begin the day with the Book, and as it comes to a close let the Word speak its wisdom to our souls. Let it be the firm foundation upon which our hope is built. Let it be the Staff of Life upon which your spirit is nourished. Let it be the Sword of the Spirit, which cuts away the evil of our lives and fashions us in His image and likeness.
“Your word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path” (Psalm 119:105).