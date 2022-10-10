Dear Dr. Wallace:
Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m a 15-year-old boy and my parents got divorced about three and a half years ago. Since then, I’ve lived with my mother and my older sister.
My father got remarried and has already started a new family with his new wife. They have one child already, and I understand another one is on the way. What’s strange is that my father recently has been telling me that he wants me to come live at his house. He tells me to think about it and not mention anything to my mother until I’ve made a decision.
I’m pretty uncomfortable about this whole idea, especially since my mother knows nothing about it. It’s also strange since my father has only had moderate contact with me these past few years. But for some reason, he now wants me to move into his house if I agree to do so.
I’m actually pretty comfortable where I am right now, and I’m not sure I would want to be around little babies all the time, even though I’ve met my stepbrother and he’s a nice little kid. It also makes me wonder if my father is maybe trying to get me to move into his house so I can be a babysitter for them once in a while. What do you think about all of this?
— Not So Sure, via email
Dear Not So Sure: I feel that anytime one parent tells a teenager to consider something or take some kind of action that is expressly done behind the back of the other parent, it usually presents a red flag or a warning sign.
In your case, I similarly feel it’s unusual that your father would have limited contact with you for two years and then suddenly be quite interested in having you move into his home. Ultimately, this decision is to be made by your entire family, and you should have a say in the matter as well. But if you’re comfortable where you are, there’s no reason that you currently know of as to why you should make a change.
Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.
