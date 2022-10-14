I’m a 17-year-old girl, and I met a really nice guy at a summer party in late August. I’ve been dating him regularly so far this school year, and although he is a lot of fun to be around and a nice-looking guy, I’m learning that he is quite unreliable.
For example, he’s late for just about everything we ever plan to do together, and sometimes he offers to help me with various projects yet never delivers on them at all. He does have one outstanding talent, however, and it’s that he can immediately drop a very detailed excuse on me as to why he has not followed up on something he promised to do earlier.
Is there hope that I could sit down and work with him to overcome these problems, or is he likely to be this way on an ongoing basis?
— His Act Is Wearing Thin, via email
Dear His Act Is Wearing Thin: Sometimes people do indeed make changes, even vastly positive ones, but more often than not, deep-rooted personality traits have a way of continuing forward in time.
I suggest that if you want to continue seeing him, in an effort to give him a few chances to rehabilitate his behavior you lay down some ground rules and then stick to them. For example, the next time you plan a date or to meet somewhere and he shows up 10 minutes or more late, tell him the event will be canceled. Don’t let him talk you out of it; don’t let him drop complicated excuses about why he was late again. Simply tell him that if he wants to spend time with you, he will have to prioritize his schedule in order to do so.
If you’d like to help him, tell him that you’d be willing to text him in advance of a meeting as a reminder.
