Dear Dr. Wallace:
I broke up with my boyfriend because of his continuing cocaine use. He kept telling me he was in complete control of his drug habit and could quit anytime he wanted to. But for months and months, when I asked him when he planned to quit, his standard answer was, “At the moment, I don’t choose to stop using.” This literally went on the whole entire time we were seeing each other — nearly a year.
Whenever I told him to face the reality that he was addicted to cocaine, he would get upset and angry. He firmly believed he was in control of his drug use and even to this day, he considers himself to be a recreational user, not an addict. You’ll be happy to know, Dr. Wallace, that I’ve used this time period of social distancing to “distance” myself from this guy. I explained that I felt our relationship was going nowhere due to his drug use and that I had to take time now to take care of my family during our national crisis.
— Have Moved On,
via email
Dear Have Moved On: According to many studies I’ve read over the decades, your ex’s behavior was indicative of a person who is addicted to drugs. I agree that it was best for you to move on, and I commend you for putting your family’s health as your top priority.