Dear Dr. Wallace:
I caught my boyfriend in a lie. It was a big one: He was out with another girl behind my back. He broke a date with me after he said he was sick, so he lied on top of the canceled date deception. How did I find out about this? Well, I went out to get coffee at Starbucks with my older sister after he broke the date, and guess who we saw — my boyfriend with another girl. He didn’t see me! He was walking out a side door with her while we were coming in the front door.
I thought for a moment it might have been one of his cousins or something, but those ideas evaporated from my mind the moment his hand slid around her waist once they got outside. He then sealed the deal with a brief kiss — on her lips!
The next day, when he called me, I asked him who paid for the coffee, him or her? He gave me some lame excuse as to why he was out with this girl. He said she was his ex from another town and that she was just visiting our city for the weekend and he didn’t have the heart to avoid her. I really don’t believe him, but I kind of want to give him the benefit of the doubt. Is there any excuse that is good enough to lie to me about?
— Feeling Deceived, via email
Dear Feeling Deceived: The name you used to sign your letter says it all. You indeed were deceived. You need to face these facts: Your boyfriend went out with this girl because he wanted to and then intentionally lied to you about it.
He needs to take responsibility for his actions. You may want to believe him, but you shouldn’t. A boyfriend who lies like this and makes the physical moves with this other girl that you witnessed should have you seeking to find someone who you can actually trust.
Dear Dr. Wallace: My family and I are struggling to deal with all the hardships of my father recently losing his job. I’m not sure what I can do, but I want to try to do something positive to help my dad and our family. I’m very worried about our money situation. Do you have any ideas about what I might be able to do in this situation? I should mention that I’m a junior in high school, and I’m just about to turn 17.
— Worried Son,
via email
Dear Worried Son: Your family likely knows this, but it would be a good idea to cut your expenses as individuals and as a group and to do without any extras for a while until this situation improves.
When a budget crisis occurs, it’s wise to stop spending money on fast food, coffee, online shopping and any other type of expense that is not absolutely necessary.