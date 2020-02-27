Dear Dr. Wallace:
Please pass on this information to anyone who wants to donate blood. This is an important and oftentimes overlooked topic that is truly critical to many people.
I was a plateletpheresis donor for many years, donating some 300 gallons of platelets in total, and I can assure any teen or adult that everything about blood donation is geared toward the safety of the donor, recipient and staff.
Blood banks are regulated by strict policies from the Food and Drug Administration, and the phlebotomists drawing blood adhere to those policies rigidly. Any teen or an adult can visit a blood bank and learn the truth about blood donation.
Blood is a perishable commodity, and the need can outstrip the supply if new blood donors do not become active in blood donation. I’ve noted (with pride!) that many young people these days, including teens, are very interested in recycling, health, fitness and making the world a better place for all of us. This social awareness should also extend to donating blood. If a teen donates and becomes a regular donor, he or she will become a member of a select group that ensures the well-being of their fellow human beings, and that is something to be proud of, don’t you agree?
If you have space in your column, please print this to help shine more light on this very important topic. Thank you.
— Proud Donor,
via email
Dear Proud Donor: Yes, I agree wholeheartedly with your suggestion and recommendation. Thank you for taking the time to highlight the importance of blood donations. Teens and readers of all ages, please contact your local Red Cross organization to donate blood whenever you are able to do so.