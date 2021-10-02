Dr. Wallace:
I’m a 16-year-old girl and I met this guy online recently who I found interesting. He showed me a picture of himself and he’s really cute. But my friends have been warning me that he might not be the guy in the picture. How can I be sure that it’s really him? He keeps telling me only the minimum about himself and won’t tell me what school he goes to or what city he lives in. I don’t get why he’s so evasive about such basic questions.
Should I continue to trust him so that we can have a successful online friendship? To be even safer, I could make a promise to myself that I’ll never go anywhere to meet him in person. What do you think?
— I find him interesting, via email
I Find Him Interesting: No matter how long you have been talking to this guy or how friendly he has been, he is still a stranger and, as you pointed out, he might very well not be the boy in the picture.
It can be extremely dangerous if you decide to continue to engage regularly with this person. This could be a 50-year-old man with untoward intentions for all you know.
I implore you to stop this communication immediately as nothing good will come from it, and there could well be many serious risks to your safety involved. Some warning signs from this guy have already been divulged, as you’ve outlined via his elusive communications.
Stop communicating with him immediately and focus your attention on boys who are definitely your own age at your school or in your social circles in the real world — not the virtual one.