A good friend of mine had her locker at our high school broken into and vandalized. She said that someone stole several pieces of expensive jewelry that she had stored there. She does wear quite nice jewelry to school sometimes, and on the day it happened she didn’t have any jewelry on her person, so I fully believe her. She said she often puts her jewelry into her locker before she goes to gym class.
She filed a complaint with the school administration office and the principal even called out local law enforcement to take her statement and write a report on the incident. I asked her if she had any idea who might have done this to her, but she just looked at me and said, “I have no clue.”
Several other students and I have been discussing this matter. We think this is terrible and we all promised one another we’d stay vigilant and keep an eye on all our lockers at school.
Can my friend sue the school for the loss of her items since her locker was not “burglar-proof?”
Dear Fellow Student: Your high school is very unlikely to be responsible for this incident. Every school district I’m aware of warns students in writing not to store valuables in their locker during the school day and especially not overnight.
Her family may be able to file a claim if they have a personal insurance policy, so it’s good that she met immediately with the school’s administration and that she also spoke to law enforcement to document this incident.
It’s never a good idea to bring valuables onto a high school campus, and the risk of loss is increased dramatically by not keeping valuables under one’s constant control. Hopefully this difficult lesson will influence other students at your school to be very careful not to leave valuables stored in their lockers. Lockers were originally conceived at the high school level as a safe place to store the several different textbooks needed throughout a long school day. They were never intended as a place to store cash, cellphones, jewelry or any other valuables.
