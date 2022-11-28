Dear Dr. Wallace:
My daughter takes a really long shower that lasts nearly an hour a day! I have asked her several times to limit it to 15 minutes at most, but she always says she can’t get her hair washed the way she wants if she feels rushed.
What can I do about this? I’m a single mother with two daughters, and she’s my eldest and is 16. At this age, her appearance is paramount to her existence, it seems. I’ve tried reasoning with her but to no avail thus far. Any ideas?
— A Frustrated Mother, via email
Dear A Frustrated Mother: If your mild requests and pleading have not yet delivered the results you wish, you must change your approach. The best way to do this is via consequences. You can also try reasoning as a possible first step as well.
If you opt for reasoning, point out to her that long showers deplete the skin of essential oils and lead to rough and patchy or even scaly skin. Information to this effect is easily located online, so you can document this for her.
A second point of reasoning to use is that of water conservation. Again, statistics are readily available that show that the average household already uses too much water each month. Your daughter’s hourlong showers are exacerbating the water demands at your home to unacceptable levels from a perspective of social consciousness and awareness. Mother Earth appreciates it when we marshal and shepherd our resources carefully, and this absolutely is the case with water.
If neither of these two methods of reasoning brings her around, then you must inflict punitive measures, or what we commonly call consequences. You can opt to cut her allowance when she goes over a set time. Perhaps you might set her limit to 20 minutes, and then for every five minutes of excess time she loses more and more of her allowance. If an allowance reduction does not motivate her, then being grounded likely will. You can set the rules and consequences, but something like this should cause her to think twice before using all the excess water she’s currently depleting. A step in between grounding and reasoning would be to have her lose the use of her cellphone for a day or longer with each time violation, if she presently has a phone of her own.
A final thought might be to suggest that she learn to wash — or at least prewash — her hair in the sink with a static bowl of water at first. This can help her to get started but not need all that running water for such a long period of time.
In the end, it’s up to you as a parent. You must get her to accept one of your “reasoning” options or one of your “punitive” options to change her behavior on this topic. And you can remind her in advance that she has a choice to follow your rules or to not follow your rules. This way, you can explain that she will be responsible for her punishments or lack thereof simply by controlling her own actions.
Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.
