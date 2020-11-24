Dear Dr. Wallace:
I have kind of a strange situation to report to you. My girlfriend’s mother is mean to her. And by mean, in fact, I feel she may have a deep mental problem.
My friend won’t be doing anything wrong, and all of a sudden, her mom goes crazy and starts throwing things at her. My girlfriend’s self-confidence is very low, and sometimes, I feel like she’s going to have a nervous breakdown. To say this family is dysfunctional completely understates the situation. I’ve noticed these problems for over a year now, and I feel helpless to help my friend, so I thought I would write to you to get your opinion on this.
Is there anything my friend can do to be protected from her mother? Where should she go for assistance? Sometimes, I feel like I am the only other person besides those two who truly knows what goes on in that home.
— Worried Best Friend, via email
Dear Worried Best Friend: Have your friend immediately share her problems with a nurse or a school counselor, as it’s imperative that a trusted adult can make contact and assess this situation as quickly as possible.
If your friend refuses, then it’s up to you to share her problems with one of these professionals. You can also inform your parents to solicit their advice and guidance as well. In any case, an intervention is needed immediately. Thank you for being such a good, concerned friend that you took the time to write to this column.
Now move from a good friend to a great friend by quickly finding a way to get these two ladies the help they need. Do not wait another day; take action immediately. Please follow up with us here after future developments take place. Also know that many of our readers and I are rooting for you and your friend to quickly address this situation so that positive changes can be made.