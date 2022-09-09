Dear Dr. Wallace:
I have a nice new girlfriend as of this summer. She’s friendly, funny and sweet. I’m 16 and this is my second girlfriend. My first girlfriend and I broke up at the end of last school year.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Dear Dr. Wallace:
I have a nice new girlfriend as of this summer. She’s friendly, funny and sweet. I’m 16 and this is my second girlfriend. My first girlfriend and I broke up at the end of last school year.
Well, my former girlfriend just found out that I am dating this other girl, and apparently this has made her furious. Unfortunately, my ex-girlfriend’s parents know my new girlfriend’s parents pretty well socially.
My ex-girlfriend had her mother call and tell my current girlfriend’s mother that I often drink alcohol, do drugs and have even hit their daughter on several occasions. Absolutely none of this is true at all. The way I see it, it’s purely jealousy, and I’m quite surprised that her mother would tell another adult these things without confirming that they are actually true. What can I do about this? Apparently, my new girlfriend’s father said, “Where there’s smoke, there’s fire” when he heard the lies about me. My current girlfriend knows that none of this is true, and she keeps telling her mother that my ex is simply trying to break us up so that she can get me back.
— Being Brutally Lied About, via email
Dear Being Brutally Lied About: I suggest that you ask your father or mother to call your current girlfriend’s parents and invite them over to your house for a discussion. Your parents can answer any and all questions about you and let these people know that the allegations being made are lies. Have your parents explain that you’d never go back for the very reason you left: your ex-girlfriend’s lies. If you have provable knowledge of one or more of these lies, let your parents know the details so that they can explain it. You can also have your father tell your current girlfriend’s father that if there was a random accusation made that your girlfriend’s father was embezzling funds from his workplace and your father said, “Where there’s smoke, there’s fire,” it would not make the accusations true. I trust her father is wise enough to understand the analogy and perhaps rethink his original comment.
Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Two stakeholder groups say they are still waiting for NOAA to provide evidence that shows why it would be necessary to require fishing vessels to lower their speeds in right whale waters off the East Coast.
Three years after the vessel Golden Ray capsized in the St. Simons Sound with a cargo of more than 4,000 vehicles, lifelong shrimper Johnny Ray Bennett says the shrimp harvest is not as bountiful as before.
Residents living off North Grove Boulevard in Kingsland are organizing opposition to a planned 192-unit apartment complex with separate entrances and exits in their neighborhood instead of on a nearby highway.
The Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection in Washington motivated Democrat Wade Herring to challenge U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter for the 1st Congressional District seat.
A group of commercial fishermen filed a lawsuit Wednesday in federal court in Brunswick against the owner of the car carrier Golden Ray and the company that salvaged the shipwreck, the action coming a day before the three-year anniversary of the 656-foot vessel’s capsizing in the St. Simons Sound.
Glynn County elections officials want to make sure no one ever questions the accuracy of the machines used to determine the results of political contests.