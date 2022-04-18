Dear Dr. Wallace:
My girlfriend is obsessed with social media. When we first started dating, it didn’t bother me very much, and I even thought that it was cute that she would constantly take pictures of us and post them on her Instagram account.
Over time, however, this became increasingly more annoying, and I began to feel as though quite a bit of our time together began to revolve around her taking the “perfect” pictures of us and our dates together. She has a habit of taking up to three dozen individual photos of the same “scene” so that she can find the perfect one to post. Not only does it take a lot of time to take the photographs, but she also sometimes spends up to 15 additional minutes sorting through them and reviewing each one in great detail before posting it. She does this right in front of me in a restaurant or wherever we are!
It’s really starting to bother me that we can’t go out to dinner without her spending large chunks of the time photographing/editing/posting images on her phone. The worst part is that whenever I mention this habit to her, she gets extremely defensive and upset that I challenge her to stay in the moment. I don’t want to continue to cause arguments, and I definitely don’t want to jeopardize our relationship, but I don’t know how to get over how much this behavior is beginning to irritate me.
— Fed-Up Boyfriend,
via email
Dear Fed-Up Boyfriend: I agree that posting images to Instragram can become an addictive behavior. A few snaps here and there would be fine, but to obsess over photographs to the point of disrupting the nature of your outings goes too far in my estimation.
Many individuals feel the need to “compete” with others who post various pictures of their own lives, outings and events. This is an endless and unwinnable endeavor since there will always be someone posting photographs while attending a truly special event or traveling in an exotic foreign country.
Your girlfriend knows how this makes you feel, but she persists anyhow. Focus on this element of her behavior and ask her if you can make adjustments to your own behavior that she might prefer.