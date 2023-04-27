I’ve had a best friend for seven years and we’ve gone to the same school the whole time. We’re unusual since she’s a girl and I’m a guy. Today we are both 17 and in high school, and obviously we are both vastly different people than we were when we were two 10-year-old kids running around an elementary school playground.
We’ve always been platonic friends, but as we’ve grown older, I’ve found myself attracted to her and I’ve wanted to ask her out. However, I suffer from the classic fear in this situation: I don’t want to ever lose her as a friend.
Well, last week a twist arrived, and I don’t know what to think about it. My best friend wants to set me up on a blind date with another girl she met in one of her classes. I don’t know this other girl, but she tells me that she feels we might be a good fit. Now I’m afraid to go on the blind date but I’m also worried that if I don’t, I’ll be tipping my hand that I’m interested in her. Does this make sense to you? What should I do now? I told my best friend that I’d think about it to buy some time, but I think I should answer her soon. Help!
— Feeling Stuck Either Way,
Dear Feeling Stuck Either Way: Go on the blind date! Thank your best friend for being of such assistance in your private life and tell her that you hope she always seeks to make you happy! This can of course be a bit of a coded message to her, but it should be safe to say in this context now.
Then after the blind date is over, (unless you are floored by a wonderful blind date!) you can thank your friend for the opportunity but tell her that you wish your date was a bit more like her. This way you can gradually let your feelings for her be known without making a grand splash all at once.
Someday if you feel bold and want to make your move, you can offer to set your friend up on a blind date with a guy you know who you feel would be perfect for her. Then if she accepts the idea of going on this blind date, you show up as the guy and then the two of you are officially out on a date together. From there the rest is up to you. As a famous musician said years ago, I recommend “three chords and the truth” here, meaning that at some point you let her know how you feel. I trust that even if the two of you never find romance, your friendship can still exist and even flourish going forward. And if you two do hit it off on your “blind date,” then your bold step will have been well worth the perceived risk.
