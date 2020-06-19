Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m 18 years old and have a major problem. I dated this guy for two years. It was a very rocky relationship. About two months ago, I broke up with him for good. I told him it was either his drugs or me. He couldn’t have both. Well, he didn’t choose me. Then he left town and soon moved to Argentina to live with his father.
Shortly after he left, I started dating another guy. We met at a party and liked each other right away. I really care for him — much more than I cared for my last boyfriend.
My problem is I just found out that I’m pregnant, and my old boyfriend is the father. What should I do? Do I tell my current boyfriend that I’m pregnant? Should I try to find a way to track down my old boyfriend and tell him the news?
I live with my mom, and I haven’t even told her yet. I dream at night that everything works out great, but when I wake up, I’m back in the same situation.
— Dreaming of a Happy Ending, via email
Dear Dreaming Of A Happy Ending: The very first person you talk with should be your mother. Many decisions need to be made, and your mother will likely be able to give you good guidance and counseling.
It is important that you notify the baby’s father that you are pregnant, if it is possible to reach him. Once you tell him, it’s his decision about what he plans to do, but you will have done your part. There is also the matter of your current boyfriend.
My advice is honesty, whenever the time comes for the sensitive discussion to take place.