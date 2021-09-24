Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’ve lost touch with so many friends because of the COVID-19 pandemic and now I truly feel like I’ve forgotten how to socialize. It’s as if my muscle memory in this department has atrophied somewhat.
How can I best move forward again to get my social life back to the way it used to be? I miss the social life I used to have. I’m at the point now where I could use a few suggestions about how best to rebuild my stagnant social life.
— Somewhat Socially Distant, Via Email
Dear Somewhat Socially Distant: I imagine that many people are in a very similar situation to the one you presently find yourself in, given the social isolation that the pandemic has caused. In fact, I would even go so far as to assume that several of your friends are probably feeling the exact same way you do.
When experiencing loneliness, people often tend to respond by withdrawing further into their comfort zones and doing what feels safe. From the position of their comfort zones, they are protected from the possibility of rejection, but they thereby also often unconsciously set themselves up to experience even greater feelings of isolation.
The solution in this type of situation is to do the opposite of what your intuition would normally tell you to do. Therefore, instead of withdrawing from others and being fearful of reengaging socially, I urge you to reach out! Be the first to call or send a text message to a friend that you have not contacted in a while, and ask the individual for an update on life, school or any other relevant topic. Rather than wait for someone to reach out to you and ask you what you need, be proactive and do the same for someone else. Focusing on altruism allows you to get outside of yourself and it positions you to be more open to meaningful, genuine connections. I trust many of your acquaintances will turn into friends once a dialogue is started.
I also encourage you, to the extent that it is safe, to prioritize in-person meetings and gatherings wherever and whenever appropriate. As you mentioned, you might feel that your social skills may be lacking right now, but the only way to reengage and improve them is through practice. Be willing to take a risk and remember that anything valuable and worth pursuing in life will require you to step outside of your comfort zone.