From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Is it true that whatever makes us happy on earth will make us happy in Heaven? What will Heaven be like?
— H.B.
Dear H.B.: Even when we allow our imaginations to run wild on the joys of Heaven, our minds are incapable of conceiving what it will be like. Only in Heaven will we know exactly what it is, but there is no joy on earth that will begin to match the glory of God’s home. Why? Because the citizens of Heaven will be in the light and glory of the One who died for us, and resurrected to life eternal. Jesus Christ will surpass any earthly thought of Heaven.
Nothing made by the hand of man has ever been so beautiful as starlight on the water or moonlight on the snow. And the same hand that made trees and fields and flowers, the seas and hills, the clouds and sky, has been preparing for us a home in Heaven. And God’s house will be thrilling because Christ will welcome us there and we will enjoy His presence forever.
What joy the Lord must have in preparing our place in Heaven. Jesus spoke of it in John 14:3: “I go to prepare a place for you ... that where I am, there you may be also.”
This is why Christ’s followers do not have to live in dread of death; for us it is a “home going.” Our imaginations simply cannot be stretched enough to comprehend the grandeur of this wonderful place, but in our limited language it means we will go on forever in a place of everlasting joy, contentment, and peace.