From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
There’s a reference in Proverbs 8 to someone else being with God when He created Heaven, suggesting a real place. Why does the Bible not identify who the other person is?
— P.W.
Dear P.W.: The eighth chapter of Proverbs is deep and wide because it identifies the voice of wisdom speaking to our hearts — the Lord Jesus Himself gathering up His eternal attributes that call out to us in His wisdom, understanding, truth, righteousness, knowledge, instruction, prudence, discretion, reverence, counsel, strength, love, honor, justice, rejoicing, blessing, and eternal life.
Heaven is where wisdom both dwells and calls out to mankind to open our hearts to truth — the Lord Jesus Christ.
“Does not wisdom cry out?... I, wisdom, dwell with prudence… and those who seek me diligently will find me.… The Lord possessed me at the beginning of His way before His works of old. I have been established from everlasting, from the beginning, before there was ever an earth. When there were no depths I was brought forth.… When He prepared the heavens, I was there.… Whoever finds me finds life, and obtains favor from the Lord” (Proverbs 8). Open the Bible and let the voice of wisdom speak truth to your soul.
Heaven captures the imagination, but it’s not an imaginary place or fantasyland in which to dwell. It’s not a place one can travel and come back again — at least not in our earthbound life. Heaven is a literal place.
More important than Heaven capturing our imagination is the God of Heaven capturing our souls. Just because Heaven is beyond the reach of our satellites and telescopes doesn’t mean that Heaven is beyond the reach of our hearts. The key to finding Heaven is finding Christ, whose voice of wisdom calls out to people still today.