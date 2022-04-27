From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Is God in heaven right now and is heaven open for everyone?
– H.O.
Dear H.O.: The Apostle John wrote about the wonderful aspects of heaven in the book of Revelation. There is much mystery and untold wonder and glory. But we must not miss this truth: the door to heaven is open for everyone, and the decision is ours.
The Bible says, “Behold, a door standing open in heaven” (Revelation 4:1). That door is the Lord Jesus Christ. If we do not open the door to our heart here on Earth, we will never be able to walk through the door standing open in heaven. Eternity in the “house of the Lord” (Psalm 23:6) is waiting. The day we step through the gates of splendor we will be free from sin and we will enjoy the marvelous joy of being in the presence of the one who is Redeemer, Savior and Lord.
The eighth chapter of Proverbs is deep and wide because it is the voice of wisdom speaking to our hearts. It is the Lord Jesus himself gathering up his eternal attributes that call out to us with his understanding, truth, righteousness, knowledge and instruction, prudence and discretion, reverence, counsel, strength, love, riches and honor, justice, rejoicing, blessing, wisdom and eternal life. This is what heaven is and will be — forever.
Heaven is God’s home, but he is not confined to heaven. God is the landowner of heaven, Earth and the whole universe, and he is going to share all of it with his people. No earthly court, no Wall Street investor, no astute accountant could ever calculate the extent of God’s estate, for it is priceless and without limit. Jesus told his disciples, “I bestow upon you a kingdom, just as My Father bestowed one upon Me, that you may eat and drink at My table in My kingdom” (Luke 22:29–30).