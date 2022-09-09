From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
With the amazing advances in technology, particularly in the area of space exploration, is it possible the world someday will discover Heaven?
— F.H.
Dear F.H.: The GPS alone has changed how people travel. To climb into an automobile and see a moving map on the dashboard was unthinkable not too many years ago. This device informs the driver how long the trip will take, instructs when to turn, and even announces the arrival.
The only thing man can do to realize Heaven is to accept Jesus Christ as Savior. The greatest technology, not even the most creative imagination, can comprehend Heaven. While today’s technology is performing things past generations would have never thought possible, Heaven is beyond the reach of our satellites and telescopes, but it’s not beyond the reach of our hearts. The key to finding Heaven is finding Christ.
There is a GPS that will bring us safely to our eternal destination in Heaven. It is called the Gospel Plan of Salvation. It only has one direction — up — and the Navigator, the Lord Jesus Christ, is “the way” (John 14:6). He appoints the time of arrival and has prepared all that is necessary to welcome those who have surrendered to Him.
People are bent toward home by nature. When we finish our day and evening activities, we generally head for our homes. Far better than any dream you can imagine is the supernatural transformation that will take place for all of God’s people when He transports us to His heavenly home. We are assured that in Heaven we will be living in God’s dwelling place forever, and it will be glorious beyond description. It will be greater than any earthly palace or mansion. Technology will never surpass the glories of this place that Jesus is preparing for His people.
