From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Is Heaven symbolic or is it a real place? — H.S.
Dear H.S.: Heaven captures the imagination, but it is not an imaginary place. It is not a fantasyland in which to dwell. It is not a place one can travel and come back again — at least not in our earthbound life. Heaven is a literal place because the Bible tells us so, and Jesus Himself said that He would prepare a place in Heaven for those who will believe Him and accept Him by surrendering completely to Him.
The Bible tells us that God set “a firmament in the midst of the waters,” divided “the waters from the waters,” and “called the firmament Heaven” (Genesis 1:6-8). The word firmament is one we are not accustomed to hearing anymore; it comes from the Hebrew word meaning firm or fixed.
More important than Heaven capturing our imagination is the God of Heaven capturing our souls. Just because Heaven is beyond the reach of our satellites and telescopes does not mean that Heaven is beyond the reach of our hearts. The key to finding Heaven is finding Christ.
Technology moves faster than most can keep up with, but still we put trust in the GPS that tells us when and what direction to turn — and then announces the arrival. How much more should we trust God’s GPS — Gospel Plan of Salvation — that will bring us safely to our eternal destination in Heaven. It has only one direction — up — and the Navigator is the Lord Jesus Christ. The direction is “His Way,” and He appoints the time of arrival and has prepared all that is necessary to welcome us.
Are you ready? God doesn’t say to be perfect and you’ll get to Heaven. He says to confess that you’re a sinner and come to the cross, repent of sin, and receive Him as Lord and Savior. Do not delay.