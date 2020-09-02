From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
After going through the coronavirus pandemic, I long for Heaven that will make us perfect. Is this wrong?
— P.H.
Dear P.H.: Heaven is perfect — but by itself, Heaven cannot perfect anything or anyone; Heaven cannot save us. Only God the King of Heaven makes it perfect and all of its residents perfect. So while Heaven reflects the perfection of its Ruler, it’s the Lord Himself who perfects His people.
The Bible has much to say about the perfection of the One who occupies Heaven’s glory. “Ascribe greatness to our God.… His work is perfect… righteous and upright is He” (Deuteronomy 32:3-4).
The heavens declare that God’s instruction is perfect (Psalm 19:7). His peace is perfect (Isaiah 26:3); God’s will is perfect (Romans 12:2); the Father in Heaven is perfect (Matthew 5:48); Jesus Christ is the perfect leader (Hebrews 2:10); and He alone is the perfect sacrifice (Hebrews 9:11).
Only the One who is perfection can perfect others through His perfect sacrifice (Hebrews 10:14).
How can we be assured of this? Because the Bible says so and without perfect faith in God’s Son — there is no redemption. Jesus Christ who is the Word is the ultimate authority that needs no other supporting documentation or testimony.
The Scripture tells us that the Lord is able to save completely those who come to God through Him (Hebrews 7:21–22, 25), and He perfects our faith to believe wholly in Him.
We like to think about what joy Heaven will bring, but consider what we will not encounter. There will be no more sin, no more physical pain, no more disease, no more loneliness, no more daily stress, no more abuse, no more weariness, no more aging process, and no more death. To be in Christ’s eternal presence is Heaven.