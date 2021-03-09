From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I am 11 years old. My mom says that I should always work hard to be the best I can be. Mom says that we should practice living the best life to honor God too; that’s sometimes hard when other kids make fun of me. Is there a verse in the Bible that says we should work hard at being good?
— C.Q.
Dear C.Q.: Football practice, art lessons, piano practice. Rehearsal for the school play. Whatever a person wants to be good at requires practice. It’s the same with living the Christian life daily, which pleases the Lord, and He will help us live right if we read His word, pray to Him and obey what He says.
While God has not promised to deliver us from trouble, He has promised to go through it with us and help us put into practice what He commands. The Bible says that we don’t need to be afraid because the Lord is with those who belong to Him. All those who love and obey the Lord should always do their work in the name of Jesus, giving thanks in everything (Colossians 3:17).
You may also find it interesting that Jesus works for those He loves every day. He is in Heaven at the right hand of His Father praying for us to be strong in His truth and power. There are many wonderful verses that teach us about how much God cares: Isaiah 64:4, Acts 17:25, Mark 10:45, and 2 Chronicles 16:9 are just a few. We should always remember these things as we go about our work.
There is a special kind of work that children can do to help them every single day and that is to memorize Scripture. When they hide God’s Word in their hearts, He will bring His instruction and promises to mind when facing decisions and deciding between right and wrong.