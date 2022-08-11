From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I am a caregiver and work with an organization that comforts people in their last days. I’ve been in the presence of people who are dying with bitterness and I’ve been with people who are, in spite of pain, secure in what happens to them after death and they tell me about Jesus. Often they minister to me more than I minister to them. What a blessing to be in the presence of God’s people when they go into a promised eternity with God.
– R.D.
Dear R.D.: God is always with His people through thick and through thin. He’s with us when we are well, and God is with us when we are sick. He’s with us in pleasure and in pain. He’s with us now, and will be with us to the end. Some of our troubles are but for a short time, while others are for a longer time.
It’s important to keep our eyes on Christ and it’s equally important that we thank God in the good times of blessings and in the times of distress. His strength will uphold those who trust in Him. For those who look not on their own sorrow but to the Savior’s sorrow for the weak and dying, they have learned comfort from the Bible verse that says, “Be still, and know that I am God” (Psalm 46:10). There is depth of strength when a person can draw from God’s vast supply of resolve knowing that Scripture promises, “I will never leave you nor forsake you” (Hebrews 13:5).
There’s a great promise given by God to those who will come to Him in repentance and say, “Have mercy upon me and forgive me of my own sin and help me obey you as Lord.” He will bring salvation to the soul and comfort to the heart.
