From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I’m an artist and paint the stories of the Bible as a testimony of my love for God’s Word. I give these as gifts to places where there’s so much suffering, like in hospitals and nursing homes, to draw people to God who does care for them. Many people say I am wasting my time and talent. My heart was broken to hear that one of my paintings ended up in the garbage heap outside of a clinic and it has distressed and depressed me in a great way.
– T.P.
Dear T.P.: We may never know how God uses the talents that He gives to mankind. While many are acclaimed for the music they compose or canvas art or books penned, there are many testimonies unheard by the throngs but impact one soul at a time for eternity. We are responsible to be faithful in our witness for Jesus Christ and it is He who blesses the work, though many will never know the outcome this side of Heaven.
In the 21st century, throngs of people acclaimed the newly discovered Leonardo da Vinci 15th-century painting entitled Savior of the World. The piece had been lost for 500 years, disguised by layers of overpainting, and was painstakingly restored before going on exhibit in London in 2001.
Whatever we do in word or deed, the Bible says, do all to the glory of God. Our gratitude to Him can find expression in our service for others, but ultimately we use our gifts and talents to glorify His Name and He sees all that is done by human hands.
There is a powerful verse found in Genesis 50:20 that says, “You meant evil against me; but God meant it for good … to save many people.” We never know how God blesses the works of our hands when we leave it in His capable hands.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The oldest jewelry store in Brunswick prides itself on tradition and service.
A group of future physicians recently saw firsthand what makes the Golden Isles community and local health care system special.
A tree fell on Frederica Road early Tuesday smashing the front end of a car but leaving the driver unharmed.
Former State Rep. Alex Atwood was the guest speaker at the Golden Isles Republican Women where he explained his new job as a professor at College of Coastal Georgia.
On an average day, Web Hill and Michaun Collins have more business than they can say grace over.
Phenomenal. Hero. Icon. Those were just some of the superlatives family, friends and others used to describe community activist Annie Polite on Saturday during a celebration of life service at the Historic Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick.