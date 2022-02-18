Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m 19 and work at a good job in a large office that has now fully reopened after this pandemic has finally begun to subside. I have a lot of good friends here at work, and these friends are other ladies and even a few guys, too.
One guy in particular, a regional manager who is 26 years old, has taken an interest in me lately. I’ve found this to be very flattering, but there is one problem with his advances: He’s a married man, and I understand he has been married for nearly five years. He and his wife have no children, and I’ve never actually met her in person, although I’ve seen a picture of her in his office before.
This manager asked me out on a date the weekend after next, and I told him I would think about it. I was actually surprised he asked me out directly, so I didn’t know what to tell him. He went on to explain that he and his wife are in the process of getting a divorce even though they still live together. According to him, she would not mind at all if he were to date other women.
Do you feel this gives me enough cover or clearance to go out on a date with him? I like him but am a tad timid thinking about dating a married man.
— Interested but timid,
via email
Dear Interested But Timid: No, I don’t believe you have either “enough cover” or the “clearance” to ethically go out on a date with him.
Not only that but consider that he may also be your superior at work. You did not mention whether or not you report directly to him, but in any case this would become a workplace romance if it were to build momentum.
These are the facts: He still lives with his wife. He is still currently married. You have not spoken with his wife to get her opinion on his suggestion that he take you out on a date. Everything you have heard is only his side of the story.
Based upon the facts detailed in the four sentences above, I strongly suggest that you give a hard pass to his current offer.
If and when his marriage formally is dissolved, and once you quite carefully consider all of the ramifications of a potential workplace romance, only then can you even consider moving ahead to be an ethical decision. And even then you might want to pursue a few second thoughts as well.