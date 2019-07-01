Dear Dr. Wallace:
My former boyfriend and I ended our relationship three months ago because we both wanted our freedom. I’m not dating anyone at the moment, but I’ve noticed that he is presently dating a girl with a very shady reputation in our town! My cousin has taken her out several times, and he said she has very loose morals and is considered to be a sleazy individual. My ex is a very honorable guy and has high moral standards. He doesn’t smoke, use drugs or swear. He’s easygoing and pretty much a straight arrow.
These two are the original odd, male-female couple, in my opinion. I consider my ex to be a friend, and even though our split was final, I don’t want to see him hurt emotionally by a very insincere female. Let’s just say he is quite naive and unaware that the girl he is going out with is conniving and deceitful. I think she could corrupt him in a very short time if he doesn’t watch out.
Should I contact him like a good friend would and tell him that this girl is no good for him? I think I should because he really is a sweet guy who doesn’t need to get involved with this loser of a chick!
— The Former Girlfriend, via email
Former Girlfriend: I get the strange feeling that you don’t care much for this particular girl. Your former boyfriend is a big boy, and if it turns out that he becomes unhappy with the relationship, he will find this out on his own soon enough. Forget about whom your ex is dating and start concentrating on your own social life.