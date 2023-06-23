From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I lived a wild life on campus when I was in college. My experience was different from my dad’s time when authority meant something and God was acknowledged. My fraternity acknowledged a higher power — someone who wanted people to be good and feel happy, and someone we could involve in our lives when we needed help to get out of a mess we’d created. Now that my son is in college, there’s been even a greater breakdown; young people who say God is dead, that people should satisfy themselves on whatever gives them thrills, and looking at self to find inner peace. With this serious breakdown in who God is and what He has done for mankind, what hope is there for the next generation?
– G.S.
Dear G.S.: Many people reject Christ because acceptance among peers is everything to them. They live in a culture where the individual has become the center of society — therefore focusing on, and developing, self-importance. Others consider the claims of Jesus but ask, “What’s in it for me?
The most important question for every person, however, is this: Is Christ in me? The very idea is unsettling for many because it means forfeiting control. It means the Lord Jesus will come into your life and reform, conform and transform you into an obedient follower.
Most people are not willing to take their hands off their lives to that extent. But this is Christ’s offer. He cleanses us from the sin that has entangled our lives and kept mankind estranged from Him.
Young people need to see consistency, constancy and undeviating testimonies from those who follow Christ and live by His Word. Those who followed Jesus when He walked on Earth were unique in their generation. They turned the world upside down because their hearts had been turned right side up. This is still a testimony to the world.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Quinton Aaron’s stature had the Brunswick High School football team looking up to him on Thursday as he addressed the team after summer practice.
Glynn County Deputy Matthew Stansberry wasn’t sure what to expect on a recent traffic stop when a truck pulled up quickly behind him.
City leadership and the Brunswick Police Department have a strong idea of how they want a new camera system to be implemented.
A camp this week hosted by the Golden Isles Youth Orchestra has introduced a new group of students to the world of music.
The Glynn County Commission and county staff learned artwork isn’t their strong suit.
A medical clinic on Jekyll Island is one step closer to opening following months of renovation and other preparations.