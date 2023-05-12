Dear Dr. Wallace:
My older sister is 19 and she has a nice boyfriend who is 20. They get along great and have been dating for a year now.
I’m 16 and had a very unusual thing happen. My sister was out at our local mall and forgot to bring her purse, and since I was heading to the same area, I agreed to bring it to her. When I found her at the mall, her boyfriend had his younger brother with him since he had to buy him some sports equipment. His younger brother had just turned 17 and I got the chance to meet him, shake hands with him and talk to him briefly. I just turned 16 and a half, so we’re pretty close in age and even though our conversation was short, it was really nice, and I liked him right away.
The next day I got a text message from this boy since we have some mutual friends who passed my number on to him. I was happy to hear from him, and we texted back and forth several times. We’re now planning to go on a date next weekend.
My sister found out about this date, and she wants me not to go! She feels this might cause strain on her relationship, so she wants me to tell this boy that I’m not interested. But I am interested!
She also told me that if I don’t call the date off, she’d have my parents cancel it so that her precious “serious relationship” will be “protected.” I think she’s nuts, but she seems serious! I normally don’t want to upset her, but I see no problem with me dating this boy; this is my social life we’re talking about, not hers! Do you agree with my point of view or my sister’s?
— I Want to Go Out With Him, via email
Dear I Want To Go Out With Him: I absolutely agree with your point of view. The two of you met organically, had a nice conversation and he followed up with you later to ask you out on a date. You already know he has a very nice older brother, and this means he’s likely also of good character. You at least deserve to be the judge of that, not your sister.
Many decades ago, in my own family tree we had two Irish women who were sisters, and they ended up marrying two Irish brothers. These couples met in Indiana near Chicago, not in Ireland. Both marriages were very successful and one of the two Irish ladies in this story was my own mother!
I wish for you camaraderie, compatibility and fun on your date with this boy. Do get permission from your parents to go out on any date of course, but your potential date in this case should not be disqualified simply because he is the younger brother of your sister’s boyfriend.
— Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.
