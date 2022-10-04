Dear Dr. Wallace:
I really like my boyfriend because he’s nice and sweet to me when we are alone, plus he is a perfect gentleman. We’ve been dating nearly five months now.
Dear Dr. Wallace:
I really like my boyfriend because he’s nice and sweet to me when we are alone, plus he is a perfect gentleman. We’ve been dating nearly five months now.
However, now that we are back at school for the new school year, he kind of acts aloof around me when we are on our high school campus. It’s weird, but he behaves on campus like he does not know me that well!
He will talk to me on campus, but he won’t stand too close to me, and he never holds my hand at school either. But when we are going out to a movie together or out for a hike on the weekend, he will absolutely hold my hand.
All of this makes me worried. Can I trust him? Why does he act two different ways when I’m always the same person and I’m always nice to him wherever we are? We are both 16 and I really like him, but this issue always seems to be on my mind.
— This Makes Me Feel Awkward, via email
Dear This Makes Me Feel Awkward: At his age, he might feel a bit shy or self-conscious showing affection in public. Many younger boys go through phases like this, so I would not worry too much about it at this point.
The good news is that he does hold hands and show you affection when the two of you are out of the eyesight of your classmates. He does talk to you at school, so that’s a good sign. He is not ignoring you, so I feel he truly is likely shy in the manner I’ve outlined.
I suggest that in a quiet moment with him when the two of you are away from school, you could ask him directly about his issue. Just ask in a very casual way and in a nice tone of voice. Don’t sound harsh or accusatory; rather just tell him what you’ve noticed and that you’re curious about it. This should give him an opportunity to speak openly to you about this matter and hopefully the two of you can have a good laugh over it and come away feeling even closer by having discussed it.
I believe that over time, as you both mature, he’ll feel more comfortable showing at least a bit of public affection towards you. Since you really like him and he’s been a perfect gentleman, I suggest you give him time and space on this one issue for now.
Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.
