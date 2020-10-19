Dr. Wallace:
Whenever my boyfriend and I get into a disagreement, he gets really loud. He raises his voice and acts as if I’m hard of hearing. When I ask him why he’s yelling at me, he says, “I don’t know,” in a voice and tone that I can only describe as screaming.
There must be some psychological reason he does this — and this happens at least two or three times every month. If you can help me to find out why he does this, we can begin to work on correcting the problem.
I don’t really care to be yelled at, and it’s beyond embarrassing when he does this in a public place like a shopping mall or a fast-food restaurant. I’ve actually been able to hide his outbursts from my parents so far, and only one of my girlfriends has seen him “in action” with this behavior.
— No More Yelling, Please!, via email
Dear No More Yelling: Being loud often indicates that a person is pushing very hard to make a point he or she deems quite important.
My advice to overcome this is to ask your boyfriend to visualize what he is about to say as if it’s a secret between you and him. Tell him that whispering is another way of changing the cadence of his voice and that it would be much more respectful and acceptable to “garner your attention” this way. Let him know that you’ll listen to his whispered words just as intently as you would if they were yelled at a very loud decibel. This might just be worth a try, but if he is not willing to try this and he insists on public outbursts, I’d suggest you think first and foremost about your own mental health and safety. No one deserves to be yelled at two or three times every month.
This behavior of his might be an indication of some other deeper problem he is dealing with. He should seek professional counseling if he’s unable to control his voice and modulation, especially when addressing someone he cares for, namely, you!