From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Hatred abounds in society more than ever before. I feel hopeless that things will turn for the better and fear what will happen to God-fearing people. What is the root cause of this terrible display of hatefulness?
— H.S.
Dear H.S.: Hatred is a sign of the depravity of the human race — the Bible calls it sin. Hate knows no bounds. “Look Out for Number One,” has become the motto of scores of people. To make good, they kick anyone who threatens their way of life — no matter how dark.
One of the reasons hatred abounds all over the world stems from jealousy. Nations are jealous and people are envious of one another. Satan’s hatred of God was due to jealousy. At no time in history was hatred on display more than during the time of Jesus on earth. Herod hated Him because of fear that the Baby Jesus would someday become King. Herod caused the slaughter of infant children in and around the village of Bethlehem so that the prophecy would not come to pass.
We are living in a world that hates. We have even seen violence prompted by hatred within church buildings and in city streets. Hatred is carried out against those who desire more than anything to preach the love of the Lord Jesus Christ and demonstrate compassion for those who suffer.
Hatred is a social cancer which gnaws at the vitals of our people. It threatens the freedom of worshiping Jesus Christ as witnessed on every continent. Resentment abounds for those who teach the love of God. Love is a basic part of God’s nature.
Whatever a person’s circumstances — God loves you and is waiting for you to come to Him in repentance of sin. Rejection of Christ is hatred of Him. Say an eternal “Yes” to Christ and make Him the Lord of your life.